Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Robert Kardashian knew his best friend and client O.J. Simpson murdered his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and shamelessly defended him in the notorious trial because of a jealous love triangle! That’s the bombshell claim Caitlyn Jenner made in her memoir, Secrets of My Life.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!