Caitlyn Jenner Claims Kris Jenner Always Knew OJ Simpson Was Guilty

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, just dropped a major bombshell about O.J. Simpson, 70, claiming he and Kris Jenner, 61, always knew he was guilty!

During an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. Caitlyn claimed that two weeks before her untimely death, Nicole Brown Simpson came to Kris to beg he for help.

She said “He says he’s going to kill me and get away with it because he’s O.J. Simpson.”

Kris allegedly “brushed her off,” but two weeks later, she carried a deep guilt for not having believed her.

Jenner recalled: “We were in [prosecutor] Marcia Clarke‘s office at the court house when the verdict came down…”

She claimed that Kris turned to her and said “You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning.”

Caitlyn added, “That whole thing is just so, so sad,” but at least “his life has been ruined – which is good.”

Finally, Caitlyn Jenner assured viewers that she herself has never spoken to O.J. Simpson, nor does she “want to.”