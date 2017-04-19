Kendall & Kylie HUMILIATED By Caitlyn's Raunchy Tell-All

Caitlyn Jenner lost more than her manhood while penning her upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life. Starmagazine.com has learned that she also lost the respect of her daughters Kendall & Kylie!
In her book, Caitlyn goes into great detail of having her penis removed in what she calls, “The Final Surgery.” Although the bombshell was a long time coming for the transgender star, a family insider revealed, “Kendall and Kylie are just really embarrassed.”
