Kendall & Kylie HUMILIATED By Caitlyn's Raunchy Tell-All

The Jenner girls found her penis talk 'distasteful,' says a source.

Caitlyn Jenner lost more than her manhood while penning her upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life. Starmagazine.com has learned that she also lost the respect of her daughters Kendall & Kylie!

In her book, Caitlyn goes into great detail of having her penis removed in what she calls, “The Final Surgery.” Although the bombshell was a long time coming for the transgender star, a family insider revealed, “Kendall and Kylie are just really embarrassed.”

