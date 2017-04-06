Lonely Caitlyn Attacks Khloe Kardashian: 'Nobody Calls, Nobody Checks In’ Since Transition

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian sat a face-to-face with her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. Their relationship has been strained for over a year and they hoped talking could finally repair the damage.

Caitlyn jumped right in by talking about her feelings of abandonment. “Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I haven’t gotten that phone call from anybody.”

She added, “You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘OK, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

But Khloe remained guarded. She said, “It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9pm ET on E!

