Caitlyn Jenner Snubbed Again By The Kardashians

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner’s family is icing her out yet again as she traveled solo to Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the transgender activist’s extended family are not on her side anymore.

The family insider revealed, “It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them.”

Caitlyn’s politic views aren’t the only thing causing the split. She’s about to release a tell-all memoir and the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t happy out it.