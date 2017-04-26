Caitlyn Jenner's Mother In The Dark About Her Sex Reassignment Surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner has crowed that her beloved mother, Esther, was nothing but supportive when she ditched Bruce to become Cait, but the 90-year-old was actually the last to know that her beloved son had officially become her daughter.

In fact, Star broke the news to the Jenner family matriarch that Caitlyn had undergone gender reassignment surgery in January.

“I don’t know anything about what you are talking about,” said the baffled Mrs. Jenner. “I have no idea.”

Sadly, journalists who previewed Caitlyn’s memoir learned of the dramatic procedures before her own mother did.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Caitlyn wrote in The Secrets of My Life, out April 25. “I wanted to have all the right parts.”

Someone may want to double up on Mother’s Day bouquets!