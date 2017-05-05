‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actress Melissa Fumero Gets Real About Diversity In Hollywood

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hollywood’s slowly moving in the right direction when it comes to diversifying casts, breaking gender stereotypes on film and TV, and ensuring that opportunities are being created for all –- no matter their gender or race.

Who better to attest to the entertainment industries progress than Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero, who spoke exclusively with Star during the Bentonville Film Festival, about the diverse and inclusive cast of her hit show.

To hear Melissa’s full interview, click the video above!