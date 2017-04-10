Britney's Leaving Las Vegas — Inside Her Shocking Decision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears has decided to end her Las Vegas residency after four years of performing. Her final show at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be on December 31st.

She told E! in a statement: “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.” Since the show started in December 2013 it has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.

RadarOnline.com first reported ‘Piece of Me’ was coming to close back in March. Britney reportedly wants to take her talents to Broadway.

