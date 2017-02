Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie Lynn Spears’ young daughter Maddie has been in a serious ATV accident according to multiple media reports.

The 8-year-old was on a hunting expedition when her off-road vehicle flipped and she became trapped under water.

Maddie is being treated in the hospital but a source close to the family told People, “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy.”

