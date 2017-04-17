Britney Spears Faces Sad Anniversary Of Best Friend's Sudden Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears is looking healthier and happier to the outside world, but behind closed doors she’s facing the sad first anniversary of her former choreographer and best friend’s sudden death.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Andre Fuentes, who is best known for working on some of Spears’ biggest hit music videos, from “I’m A Slave 4 U” to “Crazy”, was found dead at age 40 on May 31, 2016, by several concerned friends after he had gone missing.

“Andre went off the radar for a day or two this week, and his friends started to worry,” one insider had revealed to Radar last spring.

PHOTOS: Diva Throwdown! Britney Spears & Beyonce’s EPIC VMAs Feud EXPOSED

“They went to his apartment building in L.A. After talking to his apartment manager, who had not seen him either, they decided to enter his place to make sure he was okay,” the insider continued.

“As soon as they entered, they found him dead on his couch.”

“Andre Fuentes’s body is so badly decomposed that we cannot get a positive ID on him,” said L.A.’s Chief Medical Examiner Ed Winter of the shocking discovery.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears’ New Man EXPOSED! Inside His Shocking High School Secret

At the time, Spears, 35, noted on social media the Bible verse Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

The cause of Fuentes’ death has never been publicly revealed.

For more of Britney’s secrets and scandals, tune in to National Enquirer Investigates, April 19 at 10 ET/9 PT on REELZ!