Britney Spears’ Dad Launches Investigation Into her BF's Past

Britney Spears’ conservator dad, Jamie, is worried her new man is a “Womanizer” — and has hired a private investigation team to look into the model’s cheating past! After an ex-girlfriend of Brit’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, claimed the 23-year-old was two-timing Britney her pit-bull dad jumped into action! A mole revealed: “So Jamie launched a full-scale investigation into Sam’s past. He hired a team of eight private investigators. “Britney is heartbroken because she thought she’d finally found her knight in shining armor. Sam is going to have to get through a serious vetting process. “Jamie warned Britney if he finds damning information on Sam, he’ll force Sam out of her life!”