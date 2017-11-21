Briana DeJesus Reveals Cast Feud At Teen Mom 2 Reunion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Teen Mom 2 ladies aren’t all friends!

The second part of the reunion special kicked off with Briana DeJesus and she didn’t hold back her thoughts on the other ladies.

After Dr. Drew asked how her relationship is with the other moms on the show and she fired back, “It’s not there. I feel like I’m the new girl so I got that high school vibe.”

He asked if there has been one woman that has been the least welcoming and she hinted that it has been Kailyn Lowry.

“Javi [Marroquin] and I…and my family have a closer connection then Kail and I, and Kail is feeling some type of way about it. And since Kail is feeling some type of way, the other girls don’t want to be my friend.”

Kailyn was joined by her exes Javi and Jo Rivera.

First up, Lincoln’s dad joined her and the two even admitted that they were in talks of getting back together because “nobody wants to see their family fall apart.”

Leah Messer was joined by her two exes, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, via Skype.

Dr. Drew called out Leah and Jeremy for “flirting” and asked if the two plan on getting back together and if they have any feelings there…and the two went silent!

As for Corey, they discussed how their parenting has changed over the years when it comes to raising the twins, Ali and Aleeah.

Chelsea Houska was joined on stage with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookut to discuss what it’s like dealing with the father of their children struggling with drug abuse.

Maci admitted everything is “pretty good” on her end, but as for Ryan Edwards she said, “I don’t know, kind of nonexistent, I don’t really talk to him or a see him or anything.”