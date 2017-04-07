Six ‘Real Housewives’ Alums To Star In New Tell-All Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises are about to get their second chance at TV fame!

Joanna Krupa, Jill Zarin, Sheree Whitfield, Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, and Joyce Giraud have signed on to star in a new sitcom about washed up reality stars.

The show called Altered Reality will be a satire of what life is like on a reality TV show.

The show reportedly goes into production within the next six months and Joyce’s husband, who won an Oscar, is spearheading it.

Gretchen told DailyMail.com, “I think viewers will love this show – it’s really over the top with the cat fights and drama and I am thrilled to be part of the cast.”

