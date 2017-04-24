Brad Pitt Moving On With Model After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is finding love again with the help of a stunning model — who’s been working on the actor’s secret art project in Los Angeles! The “Fury” star has turned to sculpting as therapy in the midst of his toxic divorce from Angelina Jolie. Now he’s found comfort with Kellie Johnsen, a leggy brunette who’s keeping him company at exhibitions, VIP events and late-night handiwork! “Brad gets on really well with everyone at the studio, and they’re very protective of him,” a source said. “Kellie’s married, so she’s introducing Brad to her gorgeous friends!”