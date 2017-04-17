Brad Pitt Wasting Away As Angelina Jolie Divorce Battle Continues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Divorce doesn’t look good on Brad Pitt!

Since Angelina Jolie blindsided the 53-year-old actor with the split, his body weight has plummeted.

As Star previously reported, his 41-year-old ex has put him through a nasty custody fight ever since she served him with divorce documents last September. While Angie has been chauffeuring their brood — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — around the world, Brad has been fighting to win back their love and to win more time with them.

Recently, Brad turned livid when he learned that while Angie puts on a perfect-mother image, she let one of their kids get injured when she wasn’t looking.

Watch the video above as Brad runs errands amid his divorce drama.

Do you think Brad looks too skinny? Tell us your thoughts below!