Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt is desperate to get his life back on track amid his bitter divorce and custody battle.

According to the National ENQUIRER, the 53-year-old has sworn off all substances, including alcohol, pills and pot — the vices that allegedly ruined his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!