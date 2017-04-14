Brad Pitt Steps In To Save His Kids After Scary Incident Under Angelina's Care

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt‘s custody battle with Angelina Jolie has escalated into World War III after her child caretaker dropped their 8-year-old daughter, Vivienne, and she got injured!

An eyewitness told RadaOnline.com that the incident reportedly happened in London’s Hyde Park.

Viv and Knox were with their nanny all day as Angie was thousands of miles away in Switzerland giving a speech for her work with the United Nations.

A family source told Radar when Brad heard about this he was extremely upset and he wants to take action right away.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!