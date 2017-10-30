Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Set To Reunite In London

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Star has learned Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both getting ready to shoot movies in London early next year –

And they’re planning a top-secret meeting that could yet spell a reunion.

Indeed, Pitt is preparing for World War Z 2, while Jolie is getting ready to cast a spell over Maleficent 2.

“The upside of all of this is that the family is going to have one big chance to be together for an extended period of time,” the source added

Spending time in the same country, but on different projects, with different shooting schedules, could actually work in the estranged couple’s favor.

“This is going to be a whole new world, and an easier one too because they will be able to co-parent while still making these movies on alternating schedule,” said the insider.

The hope is that there will be some shared downtime to allow Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 42, to rekindle their romance.