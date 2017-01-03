Angelina Jolie Spoils Kids In Colorado As Ex Brad Pitt Remains Sad & Alone

Angelina Jolie isn’t showing any sign of divorce stress like estranged husband Brad Pitt has in recent weeks!

The 41-year-old actress was spotted in snowy Colorado with her kids on Jan. 1, where she was seen a couple of times treating her kids to either ice cream or a shopping spree.

Previous reports revealed that Brad, 53, told a close pal, “This has been the worst holiday season of my life.” The source went on to tell the Daily Mail, “Brad’s anguish is palpable right now. He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He’s broken down in tears so many times — he’s not ashamed to cry any more.”

According to insiders though, Brad got a to see his kids for a quick visit in Los Angeles on Christmas Day. However, his eldest son Maddox wasn’t interested in reuniting for the holiday.

As Star readers know, Brad was accused of a child abuse scandal hours after Angelina announced her plan to divorce the actor. The claims were due to Brad and Maddox allegedly getting into a heated argument on a plane with the rest of the family on their way back to the U.S. Since then, the FBI has closed the case.

