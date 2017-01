Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today marks the two-year anniversary of when Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious and facedown in her bathtub at her home in Georgia. Brown’s live in boyfriend Nick Gordon was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi’s wrongful death suit, however there are still a number of unanswered questions in the investigation.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!