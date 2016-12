Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It appears someone in the Kardashian-Jenner family experienced an emergency late last night and was rushed to the hospital.

Blac Chyna was spotted arriving to the emergency room alone while Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble arrived later.

Reports claim the person being treated is Rob Kardashian who suffers from diabetes.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!