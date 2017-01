Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are facing serious issues in their relationship.

Just one week after Rob was rushed to the hospital for diabetes related complication, a source revealed to radar, he will not marry Chyna looking like he does!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!