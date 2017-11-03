Blac Chyna Invites Rob & Kardashian Clan To Dream’s Birthday Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna made a huge effort to end the feud with Rob Kardashian and his family in a shocking move.

“She invited Rob and his mom and sisters to a party she is throwing for Dream,” a snitch told Radaronline about the bold move.

“She would love for all of them to come and celebrate Dream’s birthday together.”

The baby was born on November 10, 2016 and her parents almost immediately split up.

Since then Chyna and Kardashian had been locked in a vicious legal battle.

He posted naked pictures and videos of her on the Internet in a vicious revenge porn rant and after that they both filed lawsuits slinging insults at each other.

Kardashian called Chyna a stripper and claimed she did drugs and tried to choke him with an iPhone cord.

She fired back with her own lawsuit, calling him, Kris Jenner and his sisters “media predators” who “slut-shamed” her, in court documents.

But Chyna decided to try and work things out with the KUWTK reality-star family members.

“Dream is the most important thing to both Rob and Chyna and if they could be nice for just one day that would be great,” the source said.

However, Kardashian was skeptical of Chyna’s true intentions.

“Rob thinks Chyna used him on Father’s Day when they went to Disneyland so he’s not sure if this is for real or not,” the insider spilled.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!