Billy Joel,68, Welcomes Baby Daughter With Wife Alexis Roderick,35

Music legend Billy Joel has welcomed his third child – at 68!

The ecstatic singer wrote on Instagram: “Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. “

Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2.

Alexis Roderick, 35, is Billy’s fourth wife. He now has two daughters with her as well as another daughter, Alexa, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, 63.

He continued in his post: “Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled.”

Billy and Alexis tied the knot in 2015 after nearly five years of dating.

They announced Alexis’s pregnancy just last week, with the “Just The Way You Are” singer telling Belfast Telegraph, “We are due next month.”