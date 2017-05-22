Billy Bush Admits, ‘I Fell Apart’ After Humiliating Audio Tape Leaked

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Billy Bush opened up for the first time since his raunchy, leaked Access Hollywood tape with Donald Trump rocked the media world.

The former Today show anchor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his roller coaster journey since last October.

Billy admitted he had to face his oldest daughter, Mary, who called him crying after the tape leaked to the public. He said he told her, “I have no answer for that that’s any good. I am really sorry. That was Dad in a bad moment a long time ago.”

