Bill Cosby Completes 'Dry Run' Of Escape Route To Avoid Jail

DESPERATE to escape justice after trying every legal trick to avoid jail, Sex creep Bill Cosby hopscotched between three airports in a complicated “dry run” that was practice for fleeing the country! That’s the bombshell claim of an exclusive STAR investigation that caught the depraved comic ditching his own jet, Boarding a mystery charter and handing out huge cash payoffs to sidestep leaving a paper trail!

“Bill was doing everything in his power to avoid being seen or having his presence documented,” spilled an impeccable source. “He demanded that nobody swipe his American Express card and carried wads of $100 bills!” The hush-hush trip ended at a safe house in New York City’s posh Upper East Side, And was booked at the last minute in March to keep the exact details of Cosby’s schedule under wraps, insiders said.