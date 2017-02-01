Bethenny Frankel Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Abusive’ Ex Jason Hoppy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested last week and charged with harassment and stalking after an incident at their daughter’s school.

He reportedly said to Bethenny in front of a friend: “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”

Hoppy’s attorney denied the claims and called Bethenny’s actions “unjustified.”

However, Bethenny’s attorney issued a statement which claimed she’s been a victim of “years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking and torment on an almost daily basis.”

