Bethenny Frankel Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Abusive’ Ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested last week and charged with harassment and stalking after an incident at their daughter’s school.
He reportedly said to Bethenny in front of a friend: “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”
Hoppy’s attorney denied the claims and called Bethenny’s actions “unjustified.”
However, Bethenny’s attorney issued a statement which claimed she’s been a victim of “years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking and torment on an almost daily basis.”
