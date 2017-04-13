The 'NY' Wives Attack Bethenny Frankel: 'You Only Care About Yourself!'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a sneak peek from the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the other ladies gang up on Bethenny Frankel. Ramona Singer questions the Skinnygirl business owner about her “soft-core” porn past and if Bethenny’s young daughter has been told about it.

A few words are exchanged and then newly married Luann D’Agostino jumps in. “You’ve said obnoxious things about all of us,” she accuses.

Bethenny bites back: “On what scale do you think I care about your opinion of me?

“You don’t care about any of us, is the point!” yells Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

