Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Charged With Stalking & Harassing Her

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, has been arrested for reportedly stalking and harassing the TV star.

He supposedly turned up at their daughter, Bryn’s, school and said, “‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

An NYPD spokesperson told Page Six, Jason sent multiple abusive emails and Facetime calls to the Skinnygirl mogul.

And added, he was charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree.

