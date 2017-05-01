Affleck Caught Looking ROUGH At Church With Jen & The Kids

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck was struggling to pull himself together for church on Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old was spotted arriving solo to the service with wet hair and a sloppy ensemble. However, when bystanders asked how he was feeling, the Batman actor responded with a “great.”

Ben was later seen leaving the chapel with ex Jennifer Garner and their three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

As Star previously reported, Ben and Jen decided to finally move forward with their divorce in March after separating in June 2014. Just one month before, Ben came clean with fans and admitted he’d completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

Since then, Ben has been making an obvious effort to be part of his kids’ lives as he prepares to move out from the guest house next to where Jen and the kids have been living.

Watch the video above of Ben arriving at church on April 30.

Do you think Ben will stay sober once the divorce is finalized? Tell us your comments below!