Ben Repents! Affleck Joins Jen Garner & Kids At Church

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck is on the road to winning back his ex’s heart — or at least he thinks so!

The 44-year-old actor, who admitted in March that he’d completed rehab for alcohol addiction, is tagging along to every family event that Jennifer Garner will allow!

The Batman V. Superman star was seen attending church with his family again on Sunday, where he’s holding hands with his oldest daughter, Violet, looking happier than ever to reunite with them.

As Star previously reported, Ben has been on a mission to get Jen to call off the divorce by showing he’s ready to be a devoted father to their kids. Over the last several weeks, he’s been spotted attending their soccer games, taking them on ice cream dates and even driving them to their karate classes.

The couple filed for divorce in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. However, there’s been no movement to finalize the split, sparking rumors they’re attempting to rebuild their shattered union.

Watch the video above to see the major change in Ben since rehab.