Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Spotted For First Time Together Since Divorce Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are putting on a united front for their kids after filing their divorce documents on April 13.

The parents of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, were all spotted together at church on Easter Sunday — looking happier than ever.

As Star previously reported, Ben and Jen separated nearly two years ago — one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary. While they’ve made multiple attempts to reconcile their marriage, the doomed pair finally decided to pull the plug and go their separate ways.

Their happy holiday outing comes just one month after Ben admitted he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

Both of them are asking the judge for joint legal and physical custody of their three children, and will settle on a financial agreement since they never signed a prenup.

“Ben will move out and is looking for property close by so they can continue to co-parent as they have been,” a source told Us Weekly one day after the divorce papers were filed. “He will move out when he finds the right place.”

Watch the video above as they leave church together, smiling and doting on their kids.

Do you think Ben and Jen made the right decision to divorce? Tell us your thoughts below!