Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus aren’t hiding their love! The couple was caught exiting a restaurant in Los Angeles after a cozy dinner date. They dined at Pizzeria Mozza and tried to keep a low profile. The relationship appears to be getting serious. They reportedly just returned from a weekend trip to Maine and Lindsay also visited Ben on the set of Justice League while he was filming in London.

