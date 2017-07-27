See Bella Thorne's Fashion Fail On The Red Carpet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bella Thorne hit the red carpet for the iGo.Live app launch party in a wacky outfit! The 19-year-old wore jeans shorts, a lace bra, fishnets, boots, a red beanie cap, and rain jacket.

She told E! News she doesn’t understand why people are so interested in her dating life. She said, “Like, ‘Yo, I literally have friends.’ Like, I’ll date people, yes, of course. But it doesn’t mean every single person that I’m seen out with, I’m dating. It’s a little bit interesting on that part.”

And when it came to Scott Disick, Bella admitted with a smile: “Yeah, we’re friends.”

