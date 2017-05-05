Becky G Is In The New 'Power Rangers' Movie & She's More Than A Little Psyched About It!

Becky G headed to the Bentonville Film Festival this week and spoke with Star exclusively about her experience, as it was her first time there!

The beauty, who plays the Yellow Ranger in the latest Power Ranger movie, said, “I got to be a part of a really awesome panel. Being a part of the panel was so fun, just getting to answer questions from the little kids and their parents, and all the people in the room. It was like was like, ‘wow, I’m really doing my part.’ So it was really nice.”

Plus, find out in the video above how she reacted to getting the call about her new role!