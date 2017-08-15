'Basketball Wives' Star Jackie Christie Tells All On Bumpy Relationship With Daughter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This season was a rough one, both emotionally and mentally, for Jackie Christie. The Basketball Wives star had to deal with a falling out with her daughter, Ta’Kari Lee, plus a friend’s betrayal and slanderous comments.

The reality TV star spoke to StarMagazine.com exclusively about her current relationship status with her daughter and whether or not she and co-star, Evelyn Lozada, will ever be on speaking terms again.

Jackie said, “I have been on a roller coaster ride. It was really shocking. Especially to be accused of something that’s not happening, that’s not true.”

The published author is speaking about Evelyn donating money to Jackie’s estranged daughter’s GoFundMe page. Ta’Kari set up the account to help pay for medical expenses after her son was badly burned in a daycare accident. Jackie claims Evelyn only donated to keep herself relevant on show and purposely create a wedge between mother and daughter.

Jackie argues she would have given Ta’Kari the money, no questions asked, but the account was actually fake and set up by ill-willed people who are extorting the family for money.

