'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Looks Radiant Even When Glammed Down In Sweats

Rachel Lindsay is capturing everyone’s hearts as the new Bachelorette star looking for love! She stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about her journey and admitted she’s already engaged.

She was caught in an Adidas sweatshirt and Yeezy sneakers.

The lawyer from Texas was beaming from ear to ear. Even though she can’t admit who her soon-to-be-husband is, they appear to be very happy and totally in love.

Make sure to check out The Bachelorette when it airs Mondays at 9pm on ABC.

