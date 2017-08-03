Is 'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios Headed For 'DWTS?'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Corinne Olympios has kept a low profile since all the Bachelor in Paradise sexual misconduct drama went down. ABC found no evidence of any wrongdoing on her co-star, DeMario Jackson‘s, part after their investigation and now he’s looking to clear his name on another reality show!

DeMario, who was on Rachel Lindsay‘s Bachelorette season, is reportedly close to a deal to star in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Corinne is also open to being the show. She told photographers while out to dinner at Delilah in Los Angeles, “I would definitely consider it.”

As for rumors about DeMario joining the cast, Corinne said, “I don’t care. I have nothing against him.”

