'Bachelor In Paradise' Trailer Reveals Corinne & DeMario Pool Hookup

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal rocked the reality TV world and almost shut down production on one of ABC’s most popular shows.

In June, Bachelor nation stars Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were involved in an alleged sexual misconduct case that caused ABC to halt filming in Mexico and investigate the accusation.

The investigation conducted by Warner Bros. found no evidence of any wrongdoings and filming resumed but Corinne and DeMario decided not to return. In a new trailer for Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered during the After The Final rose ceremony, showed the controversial couple flirting in the pool.

Fellow castmember Alex Woytkiew says, “This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast, hanging out with each other n the pool.” Shortly after the scene a producer instructs the cameras to stop filming.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

