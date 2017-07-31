Ali Fedotowsky Reveals 'Bachelorette' Fantasy Suite Secrets!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TV personality, fashion blogger, and former Bachelorette star, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is one busy mom!

But the 32-year-old always finds time for herself, thanks to NIVEA’s Foaming Silk Mousse Bodywash. Fedotowsky spoke to Starmagazine.com about how the cleansing mousse allows her to balance her busy schedule while pampering herself at the same time!

Besides dishing on beauty and motherhood tips, Fedotowsky also offered up her predictions on who might win Rachel Lindsay’s heart out of the final three men on this season of the Bachelorette, while also spilling fantasy suite secrets!

