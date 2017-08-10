Baby Luna Legend Can't Stop Giggling While Watching Her Dad On TV

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Little Luna Stephens is in the running for cutest celebrity baby and she may have just won the whole competition with a new video her mom Chrissy Teigen posted.

Chrissy took to Instagram and uploaded a video of the 16-month-old watching a video of her dad, John Legend, performing a song while guest-starring on Sesame Street.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host captioned, “When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.”

Luna is so excited to see her dad on the screen and can’t stop smiling and clapping!