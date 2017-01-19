STAR Pays for Scoops!

Inside WWE Star Ariane Andrew's Exciting Career Change

Watch the trailer for her new hit show.

WWE & Total Divas star Ariane Andrew’s is hitting the small screen with her new travel based show! Two On Where is a sexy, adrenaline-pumping, weekly, half-hour, television series that explores a new and exciting city each and every week. Co-hosts Ariane Andrew and Letica Castro dive into extreme adventures and insanely unique destinations — such as race car driving, skydiving, zip lining, haunted explorations, waterfall jumps, exclusive night clubs, and even behind-the-scenes of famous productions. The hosts will bring you face-to-face with each of these city’s favorite celebrities to find out what makes their city tick! 

