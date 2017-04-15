April The Pregnant Giraffe Finally Gives Birth

April the pregnant giraffe, has finally given birth! Yes, the baby watch finally came to an end when shortly before 10 AM this morning April delivered her calf in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, New York. The world was fascinated when the 15-year-old giraffe’s estimated delivery date came and went. There were even rumors that perhaps the entire pregnancy had been a hoax. Those rumors were put to rest when April’s baby’s legs emerged from her body this morning. The mom walked around for about an hour before delivering the rest of the baby. The entire delivery was streamed live online to a captive audience of about 1.2 million. Mother and baby both seem to be doing very well, with April licking her new arrival clean and bonding post-delivery. The baby appears to be healthy and weighs about 150 pounds. No word yet as to whether the calf is a girl or boy. The live stream was sponsored by Toys R Us, and in a stroke of marketing genius, the graphic on the video changed to read “Babies R Us” when the calf was born.