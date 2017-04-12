Pregnant April The Giraffe Is Giving Birth On Livestream!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who’s ready for a giraffe baby?! April the giraffe is finally going to give birth!

Fans have had their eyes glued to the 15-year-old giraffe for months, and now, she’s about to have her baby at Animal Adventure Park. Adding to the anticipation, the birth will be streamed live on the internet!

This will be April’s fourth calf and the daddy Oliver‘s first. He’s just five years old. The newborn giraffe is expected to weigh in at a whopping 150lbs.

