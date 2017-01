Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Banderas as rushed to the hospital last week because of “agonizing chest pain,” according to new media reports.

The Zorro actor, who was working out at his home in Surrey, England, called an ambulance.

The Sun newspaper reported that the 56-year-old was admitted to the hospital, kept for observation, and was then released later.

