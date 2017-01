Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wendi Deng, who’s ex is billionaire Robert Murdoch, attended Chanel’s couture fashion show in Paris with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The businesswoman was reportedly involved with Russian president Vladimir Putin. She’s also close friends with the Trump family and recently vacationed with Ivanka Trump in Croatia.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!