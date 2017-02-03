Anna Duggar In Touch With Divorce Lawyer Claims Insider

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anna Duggar has reached her wits end. The wife of disgraced Josh Duggar is getting ready to end her marriage.

A family insider told InTouch magazine, “Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer.”

To recap, two years ago it was revealed that Josh molested five female minors, including four of his sisters. It was also discovered that he had an account on the cheating website Ashley Madison.

What also drive Anna to this decision is that a lawsuit was filed against Josh in Los Angeles which could force the family to be deposed and answer more questions about the scandal.