Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie and her kids Shiloh, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne were spotted catching a flight out of Crested Butte, CO on Jan. 3.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!