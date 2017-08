Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amy Adams attended the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles with her husband Darren Le Gallo. The Golden Globe winner opted for a black dress and and powder blue blazer and kept strategically blocking her stomach from the cameras.

Could the 42-year-old be pregnant with her second child? The couple is already proud parents on daughter, Aviana, who is seven years old.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!