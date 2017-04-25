'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Reveals Heartbreaking Pregnancy News

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amber Portwood opened up to her fiancee Matt Baier about the potential of having more kids and her news was very sobering.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed, “I just found out that I got re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bi-polar disorder. And I’ve been taking three different medications now that I’m going to have to be taking for the rest of my life.”

She added, “I can’t get pregnant on this medication. I can get pregnant but it would mess up the fetus.”

Matt chimed in, “Her mental health is much more important than that right now.”

